BHP Billiton to reduce GHG emissions with LNG-fuelled vessels

Friday, 11 February 2022 13:37:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced that it welcomed MV Mt. Tourmaline, the world’s first liquefied natural gas-fuelled (LNG) Newcastlemax bullk carrier, that will transport iron ore between Western Australia and Asia from 2022. The company has chartered five LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carriers from Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) for five years and awarded the LNG fuel contract to oil producer Shell.

On its maiden voyage, the vessel arrived at Jurong Port in Singapore for her first LNG bunkering process which will take place through the first LNG bunker vessel in Singapore, the FueLNG Bellina. Following LNG bunkering, the 209,000-dwt vessel will leave for Port Hedland in Western Australia for iron ore loading operations.

According to the company statement, this vessel delivers significant improvements to energy efficiency and emissions intensity, as well as reduced overall GHG emissions in the company’s value chain. These LNG-fuelled vessels are expected to reduce GHG emissions intensity by more than 30 percent on a per voyage basis compared to a conventional-fueled voyage and will contribute towards the company’s 2030 goal to support 40 percent emissions intensity reduction of BHP-chartered shipping of its products.