South32 posts lower coal output for July-March

Thursday, 25 April 2024 14:35:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South32, a global producer of premium-quality hard coking coal for steelmaking with its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal asset in New South Wales in Australia, has announced its production and sales results for the first nine months ended March 31 of the financial year 2023-24.

In the given period, the company’s metallurgical coal production at its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal asset amounted to 3.03 million mt, decreasing by 24.1 percent, while its metallurgical coal sales in the given period totaled 2.81 million mt, down by 27.4 percent, both year on year.

South32’s total coal production in the first nine months amounted to 3.45 million mt, down by 27.6 percent, while its total coal sales came to 3.33 million mt, down by 28.4 percent, both year on year.

The company’s total coal production guidance for the financial year 2023-24 remains unchanged at five million mt, reflecting a further expected improvement in longwall performance, while its metallurgical coal production guidance stands at 4.4 million mt. South32 stated that it plans to complete a longwall move at Appin and commence the next longwall move at Dendrobium by the end of the June quarter. Both these mines are also located in New South Wales.


