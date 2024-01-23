﻿
Met coal output guidance of Australia’s South32 unchanged for FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 13:42:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South32, a global producer of premium-quality hard coking coal for steelmaking with its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal asset in Australia, has announced its production and sales results for the first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2023-24.

In the given half, the company’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 1.78 million mt, decreasing by 35.1 percent, while its metallurgical coal sales in the given period totaled 1.76 million mt, down by 34.3 percent, both year on year.

The company’s total coal production in the first half amounted to 2.04 million mt, down by 38.6 percent amid the completion of two longwall moves at both Appin and Dendrobium, while its total coal sales came to 2.09 million mt, down by 34.2 percent, both year on year.

The company’s production guidance for the financial year 2023-24 remains unchanged at five million mt, with volumes remaining weighted to the second half.


Tags: Australia Oceania Mining Production 

