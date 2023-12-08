Rio Tinto targets annual 345-360 million mt iron ore capacity in Pilbara

Friday, 08 December 2023 10:43:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that it aims to achieve and sustain a medium-term annual capacity of 345-360 million mt from its Pilbara iron ore business, including the pre-feasibility study underway on the Rhodes Ridge project.

The company also expects an annual five million mt uplift from implementing the Safe Production System at the Pilbara iron ore business.

Looking at the production guidance, Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2023 are unchanged at the upper half of the original 320-335 million mt range, while Pilbara iron ore shipments forecast for 2024 stand at 323-338 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.