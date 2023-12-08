﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Rio Tinto targets annual 345-360 million mt iron ore capacity in Pilbara

Friday, 08 December 2023 10:43:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that it aims to achieve and sustain a medium-term annual capacity of 345-360 million mt from its Pilbara iron ore business, including the pre-feasibility study underway on the Rhodes Ridge project.

The company also expects an annual five million mt uplift from implementing the Safe Production System at the Pilbara iron ore business.

Looking at the production guidance, Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2023 are unchanged at the upper half of the original 320-335 million mt range, while Pilbara iron ore shipments forecast for 2024 stand at 323-338 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 8, 2023

08 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Ukrzaliznytsia restricts iron ore shipments to US Steel Košice

08 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 8, 2023                

08 Dec | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices indicate big rises amid firm demand, futures up almost 4%

07 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 7, 2023

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore imports up 6.2 percent in January-November

07 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico reports blockade of its mining complex

06 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 6, 2023

06 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 6, 2023

06 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rio Tinto to invest $6.2 billion in Simandou iron ore project in Guinea

06 Dec | Steel News