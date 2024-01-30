Fenix Resources’ iron ore output down slightly in December quarter, sales up

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 10:51:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending December 31 last year. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 355,000 wmt of iron ore, down by 3.5 percent compared to the previous quarter.

The company shipped 353,376 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia during the given quarter, up by 0.8 percent compared to the September quarter. Six shipments, consisting of 207,056 wmt of lumps and 146,320 wmt of fines, were sold during the December quarter.

The average grade shipped in the December quarter was 63.1 percent Fe for fines and 64.2 percent Fe for lump products, compared to 63.4 percent Fe and 64.7 percent Fe in the previous quarter, respectively.