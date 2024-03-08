﻿
English
Fenix Resources ships first iron ore from Twin Peaks

Friday, 08 March 2024 11:34:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based iron ore producer Fenix Resources Limited has announced that it has shipped the first commercial shipment of iron ore from the Twin Peaks Direct Shipping Iron Ore project in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The first shipment contained 59,275 mt of lump iron ore product with above 60 percent Fe content.

In November last year, the company signed a binding agreement with Australian iron ore company 10M Pty Ltd for the exclusive right to purchase and export up to 500,000 mt of high-grade hematite iron ore from the Twin Peaks Direct Shipping Iron Ore project within a 24-month period, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Product from Twin Peaks will boost Fenix’s iron ore production and revenues, according to the statement. Fenix Resources stated that it continues to seek opportunities in the Mid-West to its unique mining, haulage and logistics capabilities.


