Australian Steel Institute seeks prohibition on unprocessed scrap exports

Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:42:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Australian Steel Institute (ASI) has called for a ban on unprocessed steel scrap exports, stating that steel scrap is a valuable resource which is becoming increasingly scarce.

The ASI stated that local steelmakers will face challenges to serve the growing domestic construction and manufacturing sectors without a ban. Thus, they would resort to importing higher volumes of steel scrap, which would harm the local industry and contribute to emissions through the transport process.

“Restrictions would be consistent with the Federal Government’s Net Zero policy and plans to continually reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to stimulate and maintain sustainable local manufacturing capability and additional jobs here in Australia while significantly boosting our domestic economy’s recycling and circular economy rates,” the institute commented.


