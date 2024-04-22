Fenix Resources’ iron ore output and sales up in Mar quarter from Dec quarter

Monday, 22 April 2024 12:51:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending March 31 this year. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 444,800 wmt of iron ore, up by 25.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.

The company shipped 356,628 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia during the given quarter, up by 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter. Six shipments, consisting of 168,496 wmt of lumps and 188,132 wmt of fines, were sold during the March quarter.

The average grade shipped in the given quarter was 64.1 percent Fe for lump products and 63.1 percent Fe for fines, compared to 64.2 percent Fe and 63.1 percent Fe in the previous quarter, respectively.