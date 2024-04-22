﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fenix Resources’ iron ore output and sales up in Mar quarter from Dec quarter

Monday, 22 April 2024 12:51:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending March 31 this year. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 444,800 wmt of iron ore, up by 25.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.

The company shipped 356,628 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia during the given quarter, up by 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter. Six shipments, consisting of 168,496 wmt of lumps and 188,132 wmt of fines, were sold during the March quarter.

The average grade shipped in the given quarter was 64.1 percent Fe for lump products and 63.1 percent Fe for fines, compared to 64.2 percent Fe and 63.1 percent Fe in the previous quarter, respectively.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 23, 2024

23 Apr | Longs and Billet

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 29.0 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

Mexican iron pellet production in February up 2.8 percent

22 Apr | Steel News

India’s KIOCL seeks 200,000 mt of iron ore fines in lieu of equivalent volume of pellets to be exported

22 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 22, 2024

22 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 22, 2024   

22 Apr | Longs and Billet

Brazil’s DEV Mineração to resume operations at Amapá iron ore project

22 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 19, 2024

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale's iron ore exports up 97.5 percent in January

19 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 19, 2024

19 Apr | Longs and Billet