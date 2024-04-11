Australia to provide A$59.1 million funding for hydrogen and low-carbon steel researches

Thursday, 11 April 2024 10:52:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced that it has allocated A$59.1 million funding for 21 research projects to support research and development (R&D) and commercialization activities covering renewable hydrogen and low emissions iron and steel. The funding has been provided to research teams from some of Australia’s top universities, research organizations, startups and companies.

Funding for the R&D projects will be provided over two stages. The iron and steel round aims to support a step change in emissions abatement pathways in the production of iron and steel, and encourage additional research capacity in these sectors, facilitating collaboration between research groups and industry. Meanwhile, the hydrogen round aims to accelerate the commercialization of renewable hydrogen through innovation in hydrogen production, storage and distribution technologies. Renewable hydrogen will play a significant role in reducing emissions in hard-to-abate sectors such as iron and steel production.

Australia is the world’s largest exporter of iron ore, supplying up to 53 percent of global exports each year.