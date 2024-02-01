﻿
Australian government gives funds for relining of BlueScope’s BF No. 6

Thursday, 01 February 2024 14:38:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Australian government has granted a total gross amount of A$136.8 million in funding to Australian steelmaker BlueScope as part of the Critical Inputs to Clean Energy Industries (CICEI) program, the company has announced. The funding will offset the capital cost of the relining and upgrade of blast furnace No. 6 at the Port Kembla Steelworks. The company’s board of directors approved an A$1.15 billion investment to reline and upgrade the given furnace and the relined blast furnace is expected to be commissioned in 2026, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The CICEI program supports the domestic manufacturing capability of industries that produce inputs essential to the development of Australia’s clean energy industries. The funding, which is subject to the parties finalizing a grant agreement, will contribute to BlueScope’s transition to net zero by 2050.


