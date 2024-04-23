Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 29.0 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 10:55:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 29.0 percent month on month and by 9.4 percent year on year, totaling 50,084,810 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.85 million mt, up by 27.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.05 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in March, receiving 3.4 million mt and 1.8 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.