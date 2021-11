Monday, 08 November 2021 14:44:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced that it will sell its 80 percent interest in its metallurgical coal joint venture BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) to Australia-based Stanmore SMC to focus on producing higher quality metallurgical coal sought after by global steelmakers to help increase efficiency and lower emissions.

The transaction which is worth US$1.35 billion is scheduled to be completed in mid-2022.

BHP will continue to operate BMC until completion.