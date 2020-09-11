BHP aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030

Friday, 11 September 2020 14:55:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton aims to reduce emissions from its operations by 30 percent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to the company’s Climate Change Report 2020.

BHP supports the aim of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

BHP has set a long-term target of achieving net zero operational emissions by 2050, a medium-term target to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030 and its short-term target of maintaining operational emissions at or below 2017 levels by 2022, using carbon offsets as required.

The company seeks opportunities to partner with others across its value chain such as its shippers and customers, mainly steelmakers in Asia, to support the industry to develop technologies to reduce emissions.