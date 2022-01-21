﻿
Belgo Bekaert tests 3D-printed pulley for steel drawing equipment

Friday, 21 January 2022 21:21:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Belgo Bekaert, a joint venture (JV) between ArcelorMittal and the Bekaert Group in Brazil, is testing the production of a pulley for a steel drawing equipment through a 3D printer at its Contagem plant in Minas Gerais state.

The company said the project has been developed with CIT SENAI. Belgo said it its prototype can be printed in 24 hours using the Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing method.

It said the project aims to quickly “print” specific, single-use steel “parts” or products that usually would take days to produce. Using a high-quality steel wire and a computer tridimensional model, it successfully printed a product with the same technical specifications as if it had produced it the conventional way.

The company said the possibility of producing steel products using a 3D printer opens up business opportunities for Belgo Bekaert.


