Baogang’s net profit down 54.92 percent in Q1

Thursday, 28 April 2022 11:44:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In the first quarter this year, Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) registered an operating revenue of RMB 20.18 billion ($3.1 billion), up 15.3 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 330 million ($50.3 million), down 54.92 percent year on year.

Similar articles

HBIS Resources’ net profit down 35.7 percent in Q1

Sangang Minguang’s net profit up 55.69 percent for 2021

Fangda Special Steel aims to produce 4.05 million mt of crude steel in 2022

CISA member steelmakers post gross profit of RMB 55.3 billion for Q1

SGIS Songshan expects its net profit to fall by 73.07-78.6 percent in Q1

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit to rise by 155-185 percent in Q1

Chongqing Steel’s net profit increases by 256.22 percent in 2021

Shandong Steel records big loss in October-December 2021

Nanjing Steel’s net profit increases by 43.75 percent in 2021