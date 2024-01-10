﻿
English
Bahrain’s SULB sets production record in 2023

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 11:48:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Bahrain-based medium and heavy beams and structural steel sections producer SULB Company BSC has announced that its plants in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia achieved record production levels in 2023.

Accordingly, in 2023 the company’s melt shop produced 1.27 million mt of crude steel, while its direct reduction plant’s DRI output came to 1.62 million mt and its heavy section mill’s output amounted to 653,000 mt. In addition, SULB’s Saudi Arabia plant recorded its highest-ever light and medium sections production of 411,000 mt.

In the meantime, US-based Harsco Environmental, a global provider of environmental solutions and services for the steel and metal industries, part of Enviri Corporation, has renewed a five-year contract with SULB Company, under which Harsco will continue to provide slag and scrap management, finished and semi-finished product handling, and yard management and briquetting services, among others.


