Azovstal completes maintenance works at its plate mill

Monday, 28 September 2020 15:53:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has completed the scheduled maintenance works at its plate rolling mill 3600. 

The overhaul, amounting to a cost of about UAH 60 million (approx. $2.11 million) and including the repair of the rolling mill's main equipment, has lasted ten days, according to the company. Consequently, the maintenance works will enable the rolling mill to return to its designed capacity at 1.95 million mt per year.


