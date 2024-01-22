Austria’s Benteler Steel/Tube supplies carbon-reduced welded tube for first time

Monday, 22 January 2024 11:16:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austria-based pipe producer Benteler Steel/Tube has announced that it has supplied welded tubes under the brand CliMore® for the first time to an end customer, German motion control solutions supplier Stabilus Group. The welded tubes supplied will be used to manufacture gas springs.

The welded tubes, in the Ambition category, made of carbon-reduced steel are produced at Benteler’s electric steel mill in Lingen. In the Ambition category, green electricity is used in the tube mills and for the operation of the electric arc furnace, resulting in a reduction of up to 85 percent in carbon emissions.