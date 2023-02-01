Australia’s Tombador Iron to supply high-grade iron ore to Asian market

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 13:42:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based iron ore miner Tombador Iron Limited has announced that it has secured contracts for two export shipments of high-grade iron ore to be delivered to the Asian market in the March 2023 quarter.

The contracts are for one lump and one fines shipment of approximately 45,000 wet metric tons (wmt) each.

The company is seeking the opportunity to develop sales into new export markets including the Asian markets given ongoing subdued demand for iron ore in the European markets, SteelOrbis understands.

In addition, the company stated that it has been required to temporarily suspend production following blockades on Bahia state public roads, Brazil, which are affecting both inbound and outbound logistics.