Rio Tinto and China Baowu complete direct reduction trials using Pilbara Blend iron ore

Australian miner Rio Tinto has announced that together with China Baowu, they have successfully completed industrial-scale palletization and direct reduction trials in China using its Pilbara Blend iron ore, marking a significant step in efforts to develop lower-carbon steelmaking technologies.

The trials were carried out as part of the companies' ongoing decarbonization partnership and demonstrate the potential for Pilbara iron ore to be used in hydrogen-based direct reduction processes.

Hydrogen-based shaft furnace successfully tested

The trials took place at Baoshan Iron & Steel's Zhanjiang Steel operations, where a hydrogen-based shaft furnace was used to produce direct reduced iron (DRI) from pellets containing approximately one-third Pilbara Blend iron ore. The resulting DRI was subsequently converted into steel using an industrial-scale basic oxygen furnace and was also tested in a small-scale electric smelting furnace.

According to the companies, the results confirm that mid-grade iron ore from Western Australia's Pilbara region can be used as feedstock in hydrogen-based direct reduction processes.

Potential pathway for lower-carbon steelmaking

The companies said the trials demonstrate the potential for Pilbara Blend ore to support future low-carbon steelmaking when combined with electric smelting furnace technology.

While direct reduction processes are currently used primarily with high-grade iron ore, expanding the range of suitable feedstock materials remains a major focus for the steel industry as it seeks to reduce carbon emissions.

The successful trials provide further evidence that Pilbara ores could play a role in future steelmaking pathways that generate significantly lower emissions than conventional blast furnace operations.