Australia’s MLG secures first contract with Rio Tinto

Australia-based mining service provider MLG Oz Limited has signed its first contract with Australian miner Rio Tinto for bulk haulage and site services at the Western Turner Syncline Mine in Western Australia's Pilbara region. The 12-month deal, worth approximately $20 million, covers off-road bulk ore haulage, material loading, rock breaking, stockpile management, and road maintenance services.

This marks MLG's first supply agreement with Rio Tinto, establishing what the company hopes will be a long-term partnership. Managing director Murray Leahy noted that Rio Tinto had been evaluating MLG's performance standards and efficiency gains from their hub-and-spoke delivery model.