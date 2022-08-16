Australia removes AD duties on precision pipe from China and S. Korea

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 15:35:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has announced the results of its exemption inquiry regarding the antidumping (AD) duties on precision pipe imports from China and South Korea and the countervailing duties (CVD) imposed on imports of the same products from China.

Accordingly, the commission has exempted precision pipe and tube steel imported from China and South Korea from antidumping measures and has ended the countervailing duty on imports from China. The exemption applies retroactively from September 29, 2021, when definitive measures were initially imposed.

The antidumping duties were at 6.2 percent for South Korean exporters, while the duties were at 2.9 percent and 19.7 percent for Chinese producers Dalian Steelforce Hi Tech and Yantai Aoxin International Trade, respectively. Chinese exporters were also facing a 42.7 percent countervailing duty.

The commission initiated the exemption inquiry on November 18, 2021, upon the application by Australian producers Pillar Products Pty Ltd and Taskmaster Hardware Australia Pty Ltd.

The products subject to the reviews fall under the HS codes 7306.30.00.30, 7306.50.00.45, and 7306.61.00.21.