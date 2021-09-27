Australia initiates AD and CVD reviews on hollow structural section from certain countries

Monday, 27 September 2021 16:52:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has announced that it has initiated the second antidumping duty (AD) sunset review on certain hollow structural sections from China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan and countervailing duty (CVD) sunset review on the given products from China.

The current measures, which came into force in 2012, are due to expire on July 3, 2022.

The reviews were launched upon the complaint by local producers Austube Mills Pty. Ltd. and Orrcon Manufacturing Pty. Ltd. and cover the period between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

According to the commission’s statement, South Korea’s Kukje Steel is not involved in the AD review, while Chinese companies Dalian Steelforce and Huludao City Steel are not subject to the CVD review.

The products subject to the reviews fall under the HS codes 7306.30.00.31, 7306.30.00.32, 7306.30.00.33, 7306.30.00.34, 7306.30.00.35, 7306.30.00.36, 7306.30.00.37, 7306.50.00.45, 7306.61.00.21, 7306.61.00.22, 7306.61.00.25, 7306.61.00.90, 7306.69.00.10 and 7306.90.00.12.