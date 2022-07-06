﻿
Australia to continue AD and CVD orders on hollow structural sections from certain countries

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 13:34:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) on hollow structural sections from China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on the given products from China.

The Commission has decided the continuation of the duties as of July 3. The antidumping duty rates on hollow structural sections will be 23.5 percent for Taiwan, 20.8 percent for Malaysia, 13.8 percent for South Korea and in the range of 1-30.4 percent for China.

Meanwhile, the countervailing duty on hollow structural sections from China will be in the range of 3.3-26.3 percent.

The reviews were launched in September 2021, upon the complaint by local producers Austube Mills Pty. Ltd. and Orrcon Manufacturing Pty. Ltd. and covered the period between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

The products subject to the reviews fall under the HS codes 7306.30.00.31, 7306.30.00.32, 7306.30.00.33, 7306.30.00.34, 7306.30.00.35, 7306.30.00.36, 7306.30.00.37, 7306.50.00.45, 7306.61.00.21, 7306.61.00.22, 7306.61.00.25, 7306.61.00.90, 7306.69.00.10 and 7306.90.00.12.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Taiwan Korea S. Australia Malaysia China Oceania Trading Quotas & Duties 

