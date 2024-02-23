Australia launches exemption inquiry for HSS from four countries

Friday, 23 February 2024 13:56:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has started an exemption inquiry regarding the antidumping (AD) duties on hollow structural sections (HSS) from China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan, and regarding the countervailing duties (CVD) on the same products from China.

The exemption was requested by Australian producer MGN Civil Pty Ltd. for the goods under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number 7306.61.00.22 and 7306.61.00.25.

The products subjected to the exemption inquiry are steel bars of 350 grade with a thickness of 60 mm x 120 mm x 10 mm and with a length of 11.9 meters.

Antidumping duties and countervailing duties were initially imposed on the steel imports in question on July 3, 2012.

In July 2022, the commission decided to continue the measures in question on the same products from China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan following sunset reviews. The antidumping duty rates on hollow structural sections were 23.5 percent for Taiwan, 20.8 percent for Malaysia, 13.8 percent for South Korea and in the range of 1-30.4 percent for China, while the countervailing duties on hollow structural sections from China were determined in the range of 3.3-26.3 percent, as SteelOrbis reported previously.