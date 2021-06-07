﻿
Australia launches AD duty investigation on Taiwanese merchant bar

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of merchant bar from Taiwan.

The investigation was launched upon the request of local merchant bar producer InfraBuild NSW Pty. Ltd and covers the period between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7214.91.00, 7214.99.00, 7216.10.00, 7216.21.00, 7216.31.00, 7216.40.00, 7228.30.10, 7228.30.90 and 7228.70.00.


