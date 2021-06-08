﻿
English
Arvedi invests further in Trieste to build second galvanizing line

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 16:18:39 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Arvedi Group, the second largest Italian steel producer, will increase its investment in Trieste, at its Servola site, according to local media.

Compared to the program agreement that Arvedi signed with the regional and Italian state authorities a few months ago, the company will invest a further €90-100 million in order to install a second galvanizing line and to produce hydrogen in order to feed the furnaces necessary for the rolling operations. This investment adds to the €86 million investment that had already been announced by Arvedi to build new galvanizing and painting lines.

At the end of 2019, Arvedi had started the process to decarbonize and reconvert the Trieste plant that led to the halting of the hot steel area (coking plant and blast furnace). Currently, through its plant in Trieste, Acciaieria Arvedi can offer cold rolled products in a wide range of grades and sizes. The innovative hot rolling process in Cremona allows it to be supplied with coils with excellent geometrical characteristics for the production of cold rolled steels. In the project for the conversion of the industrial area of Trieste, within the framework of the ambitious goals set by the EU plan for energy transition, Arvedi Group in January this year approved an investment of €227 million for its plants in Trieste and Cremona, with interventions to improve energy efficiency and cut environmental impacts.


Tags: European Union  Italy  Arvedi  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


