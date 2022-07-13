Acciaieria Arvedi becomes world’s first steel mill with net-zero emissions

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:46:03 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italy’s Acciaieria Arvedi has announced that it has won the title of the world’s first certified net-zero emissions steel mill (i.e., net-zero emissions of carbon dioxide), achieving the goal 28 years before the deadline set by the European Commission. Starting from September 1, Acciaieria Arvedi will be able to supply carbon steel produced at its Cremona and Trieste plants, issuing the certificate of net-zero CO2 (direct and indirect, Scope 1 and Scope 2) emissions.

The company launched a massive decarbonization program in 2018, which has seen, among others, the industrial conversion of the hot area of the Trieste site, carried out in just two years with an investment of €260 million. The project has now become a reality, thanks to huge investments in plants, technology, and R&D.

“This is the maximum result possible with current technologies. We resorted to voluntary offsetting with VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) for the CO2 not yet avoided, but already at minimum levels,” the company stated.