﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Acciaieria Arvedi becomes world’s first steel mill with net-zero emissions

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:46:03 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italy’s Acciaieria Arvedi has announced that it has won the title of the world’s first certified net-zero emissions steel mill (i.e., net-zero emissions of carbon dioxide), achieving the goal 28 years before the deadline set by the European Commission. Starting from September 1, Acciaieria Arvedi will be able to supply carbon steel produced at its Cremona and Trieste plants, issuing the certificate of net-zero CO2 (direct and indirect, Scope 1 and Scope 2) emissions.

The company launched a massive decarbonization program in 2018, which has seen, among others, the industrial conversion of the hot area of the Trieste site, carried out in just two years with an investment of €260 million. The project has now become a reality, thanks to huge investments in plants, technology, and R&D.

“This is the maximum result possible with current technologies. We resorted to voluntary offsetting with VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) for the CO2 not yet avoided, but already at minimum levels,” the company stated.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking Arvedi 

Similar articles

Italy's Arvedi Group plans €1 billion investment in Acciai Speciali Terni

04 Apr | Steel News

EU will decide on Acciai Speciali Terni's sale to Arvedi by Dec 22

19 Nov | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp sells Italian stainless unit Acciai Speciali Terni to Arvedi Group

16 Sep | Steel News

Arvedi invests further in Trieste to build second galvanizing line

08 Jun | Steel News

Italy’s Arvedi Group increases output volumes and turnover in 2019

04 Aug | Steel News

Italy's Arvedi to receive finance from EIB under Juncker Plan

23 Apr | Steel News

Italy’s Arvedi orders new EAF for Cremona plant

10 Apr | Steel News

Aperam to form JV to bid for Outokumpu’s Terni divestment

20 Feb | Steel News

Arvedi Group posts improved financial results for 2011

29 Jun | Steel News

Arvedi Group eyes annual sales revenues of €3 billion

24 Apr | Steel News