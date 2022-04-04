Italy's Arvedi Group plans €1 billion investment in Acciai Speciali Terni

Monday, 04 April 2022 15:00:34 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italy’s Arvedi Group, which two months ago acquired Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) from ThyssenKrupp, late last week unveiled its plan for the company. Arvedi will invest €1 billion in four or five years to relaunch AST and make it competitive, Arvedi Group president Giovanni Arvedi announced. The plan, which will be implemented in two stages, entails the construction of new plants - a seventh cold rolling mill, a bright annealing line, a pickling, rolling and annealing line for stainless steel, and a slab heating furnace with hydrogen-methane combustion - and an innovative scrap yard, as well as a new finishing complex for magnetic steels.

Arvedi's objective is to use the entire production capacity of the two furnaces present in the steel plant, bringing it up to approximately 1.6 million tons. The plan will develop on the basis of agreement on a program with the Italian government, that will also involve local and national institutions and trade unions. The plan will address the issue of energy, in particular to allow the production of green hydrogen, with which all heating furnaces will be powered, thereby contributing to decarbonization.