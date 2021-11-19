EU will decide on Acciai Speciali Terni's sale to Arvedi by Dec 22

Friday, 19 November 2021 14:53:27 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The EU antitrust body will decide on the acquisition of Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) by Italy's Arvedi Group by December 22, according to the updated register of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition.

The examination process that will lead to a final decision began on November 17. Brussels will analyze the transaction under the simplified merger procedure.

In the event of authorization from the antitrust, the sale of AST by German group ThyssenKrupp to Arvedi should be closed around January or February next year, according to what Giovanni Arvedi said previously.