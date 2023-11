Thursday, 30 November 2023 10:39:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian steel producer Arvedi Group plans to sell AST Turkey, purchased from German steel producer Thyssenkrupp in 2021, to Sarıtaş Çelik, according to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya.

Located in the Organized Industrial Zone in Gebze, AST Turkey has an annual stainless steel processing capacity of over 30,000 mt.

In 2021, Thyssenkrupp sold Italy-based Acciai Speciali Terni, including its subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and Turkey, to Arvedi Group, as SteelOrbis previously reported.