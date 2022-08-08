﻿
Argentina’s auto output up 27.6 percent in January-July

Monday, 08 August 2022 13:09:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 44,033 units, decreasing by nine percent month on month and increasing by 37.9 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association ADEFA. Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, the country’s auto production totaled 287,731 units, up 27.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 29,432 units in July this year, declining by 21.0 percent compared to June and rising by 20.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 22,937 units, down by 28.1 percent month on month and by one percent year on year. In the first seven months this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 24.4 percent year on year to 162,986 units.


