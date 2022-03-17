ArcelorMittal to invest in new electrical steel unit in France

Thursday, 17 March 2022 16:42:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has announced an investment of more than €300 million in a new production unit for electrical steels, which are used in electric motors in general and for electric and hybrid vehicles in particular, at its Mardyck site in the north of France.

The new unit will have a 200,000 mt annual production capacity and is scheduled to start up in 2024. ArcelorMittal’s electrical steels will contribute to achieving the European Union’s goals on the reduction of carbon emissions. This project is supported by the French government and will create more than 100 direct jobs.