ArcelorMittal Poland makes progress on modernization works at Zdzieszowice coke plant

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it is in the final stage of demolition of the old chimney at its Zdzieszowice coke plant. The demolition of the chimney is part of the ongoing modernization works at the plant which will cost a total of PLN 250 million ($64.91 million).

As part of the modernization works, the company is currently building a system for reducing nitrogen oxides in exhaust gases and modernizing three boilers of the combined heat and power plant. In addition, the coke oven gas equalization tank is also being rebuilt. The modernization works will be completed by 2026.