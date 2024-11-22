 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal plans to shut down two French service centers

Friday, 22 November 2024 12:31:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal France, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal, is considering shutting down two service centers, in Reims and Denain, according to local media reports. The planned closure dates have not yet been specified.

The company’s decision is based on the decrease in orders from customers in various sectors such as the automotive industry.

This shutdown would affect 125 people, 102 jobs at the Reims site and 23 at the Denain site. Negotiations with trade unions will take place on social measures in order to limit the impact on employment.


Tags: France European Union ArcelorMittal 

