ArcelorMittal orders two converters for Dunkirk plant

Thursday, 31 March 2022 11:37:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply two LD converters (BOFs) to Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal’s Dunkirk plant in France.

Primetals will replace one of the existing LD converters, which has reached the end of its lifetime. The other new LD converter will be held in stock in Dunkirk for later installation. The start-up for ArcelorMittal’s first new LD converter is scheduled for December 2023.

In 2021, Primetals Technologies supplied a LD converter to ArcelorMittal’s Gent plant, in Belgium.


