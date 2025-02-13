ArcelorMittal mulls moving some of its support operations to India

Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal is considering moving business support activities to India, as the EU steel sector faces pressure from high costs and rising imports, exacerbated by the recent tariffs imposed by the Trump government, according to media reports.

“[We are] studying the possibility of continuing to group together certain support activities, by developing our shared services center to carry out some of these activities in India,” the steelmaker said in a written statement to the press. The support activities in question includes areas such as human resources, financial services, purchasing and procurement, sales and marketing, and order management.

ArcelorMittal claimed that no steel production activities would be moved to India in this context.