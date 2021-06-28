﻿
ArcelorMittal Mexico hires DRA Global to build new iron ore concentrator

Monday, 28 June 2021 19:32:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Mexico has hired DRA Global to perform an engineering and procurement contract for the steelmaker’s Las Truchas iron ore site, DRA said. DRA will build a new iron ore concentrator, at the same time it will also transfer the ore feed to the new facility.

ArcelorMittal owns three iron ore mines in Mexico: the San Jose and Las Truchas mines, as well as the Peña Colorada mine, which it owns through a joint operation with Ternium.

“DRA will assist with the commissioning of the new concentrator and start-up assistance,” DRA said in a statement.

The Las Truchas is an open pit iron ore mine located 27km (16.7 miles) from its Lazaro Cardenas steel mill in Michoacan state, Mexico. ArcelorMittal said in a recent SEC filing that part of the mine’s surface rights expired in 2018 and have since been re-negotiated. However, the company obtained a 10-year extension which will expire in May 2029.


