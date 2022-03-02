﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih shuts down BF, agrees with Ukrainian railway operator on coal supplies

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 16:01:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian-owned railway company JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has stated that it will transport more than forty coal trains to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, on a new route. The supply of this raw material used to pass partly through the Ukrainian-Russian border, which is impossible now given the invasion by Russia.

ArcelorMittal Group companies are expected to supply coal to the western borders of the country and from there Ukrzaliznytsia will transport the raw material to the company. The first batch of coal is scheduled to arrive at the plant within 7-10 days, SteelOrbis understands.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s blast furnace No. 9 has been shut down temporarily due to a raw material shortage. The company’s blast furnaces No. 6 and No. 8 will remain in operation at normal levels. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih started to cut its production to a minimum on February 24 when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.


Tags: Ukraine  ArcelorMittal  CIS  steelmaking  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Feb

Ferrexpo continues operations in central Ukraine, to prioritize workforce safety
22 Feb

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output up 96.8% in January
18 Feb

Ukraine’s Metinvest to invest over $1.2 billion in modernization of facilities
14 Feb

Metinvest to increase galvanized rolled product sales in Ukraine
02 Feb

Metinvest’s pig iron output up 14.5% in 2021 amid higher output at Ilyich Steel