ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih produces 16 million mt of billets since launch of CCM complex

Monday, 28 October 2024 12:30:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR), Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has produced 16 million mt of billets since the launch of its continuous casting machine (CCM) complex 13 years ago.

The company noted that the continuous casting department continues to operate despite the challenges by the war such as electricity supply interruptions. In addition, AMKR plans to overhaul continuous casting machine No. 1 to produce 160x160 mm billets along with 150×150 mm billets.

The company will stop continuous casting machines for 45 days in the October-December period and will restart the operations of the continuous casting machine No. 1 in the second half of December, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Billet Semis Ukraine CIS Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

