ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih expands billet portfolio for exports

Monday, 03 February 2025 15:13:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR), Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has mastered the production of a new billet product of 160 mm × 160 mm in size at its Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical plant through equipment modernization in order to increase exports.

The new product has more economic advantages and export potential as this billet size is used by rolling mills in many countries especially in Germany and Poland.

AMKR has an annual production capacity of six million mt of steel.


Tags: Billet Semis Ukraine CIS Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

