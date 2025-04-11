 |  Login 
Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih resumes operations at BF No. 6

Friday, 11 April 2025 12:10:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR), Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has resumed operations at its blast furnace No. 6 following its suspension since the fourth quarter of 2024 due to war conditions, high electricity prices and the unfavorable situation in sales markets.

The company has managed to launch the furnace in a record four days, while it usually takes up to ten days. The furnace is currently operating stably and has reached its planned capacity of 3,400 mt of pig iron per day.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

