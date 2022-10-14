﻿
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih proceeds with suspension of coke batteries No.1 and No.2

Friday, 14 October 2022 12:16:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine's ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih has announced that as of October 12 the company has begun the process of decommissioning of its oldest coke batteries, namely No.1 and No.2, the total capacity of which is 3,000 mt of gross coke per day.

Such a decision has been made to improve the environment conditions in the region. Consequently, the company will have four of its six coke batteries, with only two of them, coke batteries No.5 and No.6, destined to stay operating for the time being. With a stoppage of batteries in question, the emissions of pollutants caused by the coke production is expected to decrease by 37 percent. “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is gradually abandoning the outdated technologies and ensuring the renewal of production capacities, despite extremely difficult times for the country and Ukrainian business,” the company stated.

As SteelOrbis reported, in 2013 the company started the construction of the complex of coke oven batteries No. 5 and No.6, while in 2018 the production was launched.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

