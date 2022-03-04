ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih halts steelmaking operations amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Friday, 04 March 2022 10:25:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has announced that it has decided to idle its steelmaking operations at its Ukrainian subsidiary ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to ensure the safety of its employees and assets during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company stated that it has been evaluating the situation and that production had previously been reduced, with the plant operating at a technical minimum.

The process to idle all blast furnaces commenced yesterday. The process to safely idle these assets while maintaining asset integrity will take between seven and ten days.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s blast furnace No. 9 had been shut down temporarily due to a raw material shortage, as SteelOrbis previously reported. However, its blast furnaces No. 6 and No. 8 were going to remain in operation at normal levels.