ArcelorMittal France to restart BF No. 2 at Fos-sur-Mer plant amid signs of demand recovery

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 14:35:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal France, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, will restart the blast furnace No. 2 at its Fos-sur-Mer plant in the south of France in April, according to local media reports. The plant relaunch decision was made due to the signs of demand recovery in the company’s main markets. The furnace will operate at a minimum capacity.

The company temporarily idled the blast furnace No. 2 in December amid the slowdown in steel demand and the impact of high energy prices, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The blast furnace No. 2 has an annual production capacity of two million mt.