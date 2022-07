Friday, 08 July 2022 10:14:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt has announced that it restarted its blast furnace 5A earlier this week following repair works.

The repair works started in May this year to replace internal cooling plates, among other things. The blast furnace 5A has a daily melting capacity of 5,000 mt.