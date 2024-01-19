ArcelorMittal Bremen and EWE collaborate on green hydrogen

Friday, 19 January 2024 11:45:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German energy service provider EWE has announced that, together with German steel producer ArcelorMittal Bremen, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, they plan to jointly implement hydrogen projects and advance the transformation of the region on the way to climate neutrality.

EWE is expected to supply green hydrogen to ArcelorMittal Bremen from its 320-megawatt generation plant in Emden from 2028. Green hydrogen supply is aimed at reducing carbon emissions from ArcelorMittal Bremen’s steelmaking.

“In future, we want to use hydrogen instead of coal as a chemical reducing agent and thus further reduce carbon emissions towards net zero. Until green hydrogen is available in sufficient quantities and at competitive prices, we are planning to use natural gas in the transition phase, which will already reduce emissions by more than 60 percent,” Frank Hohlweg, chief operating officer of ArcelorMittal Bremen, said.