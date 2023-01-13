﻿
English
ArcelorMittal to supply low-carbon wire rods to Wälzholz

Friday, 13 January 2023 10:51:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German cold rolled steel manufacturer C.D. Wälzholz GmbH & Co. KG has announced that Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal will supply the company with low-carbon emission wire rods, called XCarb®, from its Hamburg plant in the future.

The first 20 mt of wire rods were delivered this week to Wälzholz’s plant in Hagen. Waelzholz will be using the material to manufacture hardened and tempered profiles for industrial applications.

Waelzholz aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and ArcelorMittal targets to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest.


