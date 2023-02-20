﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EC approves fundings to support ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization

Monday, 20 February 2023 11:29:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has approved two measures to support Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal in its decarbonization path.

Accordingly, the company’s subsidiary ArcelorMittal España will receive €460 million in funding for its project aimed at partially decarbonizing its steel production in Gijón, northern Spain. The funding will support the construction of a renewable hydrogen-based direct reduced iron plant. Together with a new electric arc furnace, the plant will substitute the current blast furnace. Natural gas will be gradually phased out of the steel production processes. Ultimately, the plant will be operated using renewable hydrogen with syngas produced from waste and metallurgical gases. The plant is scheduled to start operating by the end of 2025 and it is expected to annually produce 2.3 million mt of low-carbon direct reduced iron. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70.9 million metric tons.

In addition, ArcelorMittal Hamburg to receive €55 million in funding for building a demonstration plant for the production of green steel using renewable hydrogen. The plant will have an annual capacity of 100,000 mt of direct reduced iron. The plant is scheduled to start operating in 2026. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 700,000 metric tons in total.

The two measures will contribute to the achievement of the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the European Green Deal targets, while helping to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the green transition.


Tags: Spain Germany European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal expects 1.5 million mt fall in European steel production in Q4

16 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal cuts operations in Europe amid unfavorable market conditions

05 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to idle another two BFs in Europe over summer

19 Jun | Steel News

Strikes expected at ArcelorMittal’s European production sites today

07 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to cut workforce in Czech Republic by 10 percent

02 Dec | Steel News

EMF calls on ArcelorMittal workers to take action

23 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts Brazilian rolling mill expansion

01 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal expects 1.5 million mt fall in European steel production in Q4

16 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal cuts operations in Europe amid unfavorable market conditions

05 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to idle another two BFs in Europe over summer

19 Jun | Steel News