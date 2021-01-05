ArcelorMittal Dofasco to add new coating capacity to galvanizing line at Hamilton

Tuesday, 05 January 2021 16:35:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based ArcelorMittal Dofasco has announced that it plans to add aluminum silicon (Alusi) coating capacity to its hot dip galvanizing line No. 5 in Hamilton, Canada, for the production of ArcelorMittal’s patented Usibor® Press Hardenable Steel for automotive structural and safety components. With the investment worth $18.8 million, ArcelorMittal Dofasco will become the only Canadian producer of Alusi®-coated Usibor®.

The first Alusi® Coated Usibor® product is expected to be produced in the second half of 2022. The galvanizing line No. 5 is planned to produce up to 160,000 mt of Alusi® coated steel.

This investment complements additional strategic North America developments of ArcelorMittal, including a new EAF at AM/NS Calvert, a joint venture between Nippon Steel Corporation and ArcelorMittal located in Alabama in the US, and a new hot strip mill in Mexico.

“The addition of Alusi® Coated Usibor® capacity at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, in addition to our existing line at AM/NS Calvert, provides our valued automotive customers with improved regional access to advanced high strength steel that is key to meeting the demands of new vehicles for lightweight, yet stronger structural and safety components. This investment further secures ArcelorMittal’s leadership in the North American automotive market,” Brad Davey, CEO of ArcelorMittal North America, said.